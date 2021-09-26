S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $498.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $491.00 to $498.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $464.60.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $453.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.21 and its 200 day moving average is $401.63. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.