SparksPay Tops One Day Volume of $11.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $22,340.61 and $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,583,031 coins and its circulating supply is 10,465,855 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.