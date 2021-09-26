SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.87. 3,121,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

