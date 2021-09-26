SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $42,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

