SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Reduced by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.3% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV opened at $82.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.