SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $20,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,781,000 after buying an additional 364,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,128,000 after buying an additional 110,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 397,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $51.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.