Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.44.

SAVE stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

