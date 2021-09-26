Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,013,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

