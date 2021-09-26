STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $57.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $47.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $225.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,315 shares of company stock worth $27,220,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.55. 206,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.40 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.62.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

