Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Position Trimmed by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,756 shares of company stock valued at $887,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

