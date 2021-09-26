State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.