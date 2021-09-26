Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$54.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$44.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$41.89 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.73.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$949.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

