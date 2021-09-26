Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $430.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Moderna by 1,062.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.