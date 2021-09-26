Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $430.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Moderna by 1,062.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

