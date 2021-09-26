Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$67.50

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$67.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -346.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

