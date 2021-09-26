Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$66.25

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.75 to C$66.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.5429 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.