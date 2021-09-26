Stifel Nicolaus Raises Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to C$8.75

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Storm Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.