Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Truist from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

