STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce sales of $179.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.43 million and the highest is $194.01 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $175.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $711.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $760.44 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

