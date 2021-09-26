STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 1,360,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,304. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in STORE Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $207,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

