Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 182.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 70,805 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 128,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

