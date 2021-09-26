Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $400,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.53 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

