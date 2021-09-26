Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.