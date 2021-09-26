Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

USXF opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

