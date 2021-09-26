Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $239,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
AXP stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average is $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.
American Express Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
