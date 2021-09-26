Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $239,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average is $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

