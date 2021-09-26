Strike Hits Market Capitalization of $142.51 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $47.99 or 0.00111364 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $142.51 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00066134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00100987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00128215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,199.48 or 1.00240530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.81 or 0.06902769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.19 or 0.00745284 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

