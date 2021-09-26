Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.56

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.56 and traded as high as $37.14. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 24,297 shares trading hands.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $245.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

