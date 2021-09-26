Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $28,326.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,425,942 coins and its circulating supply is 37,725,942 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

