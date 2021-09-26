Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 1,928 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $152,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of VNDA opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

