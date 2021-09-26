Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $194.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $198.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

