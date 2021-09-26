Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Codexis worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 686.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Codexis by 232.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 68.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Codexis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $25.57 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

