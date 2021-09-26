Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Target by 20.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $241.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

