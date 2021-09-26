Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Parsons worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Parsons by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,243,000 after buying an additional 90,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after buying an additional 82,280 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $75,889,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 39.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after buying an additional 281,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 22.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 141,459 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

