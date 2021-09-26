Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,081. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QNST opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.71 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

