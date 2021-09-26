Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $11,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Canoo by 109.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canoo by 1,405.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $2,428,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.