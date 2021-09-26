Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BHE opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

