Symbol Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $643.50 million and $2.66 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,944,668,514 coins and its circulating supply is 5,501,629,222 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

