Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.50.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of SNPS opened at $321.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.64 and a 200-day moving average of $273.29. Synopsys has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

