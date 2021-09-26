Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 27,450 Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

FSTR stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

L.B. Foster Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.