Tacita Capital Inc Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,646. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

