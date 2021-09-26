Tacita Capital Inc Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,221.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 958,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,370,000 after acquiring an additional 886,037 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after acquiring an additional 830,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

NYSE RY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 608,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,464. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

