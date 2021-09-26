Tacita Capital Inc Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,852.66. The stock had a trading volume of 747,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,539. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,413.34 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,797.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,508.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

