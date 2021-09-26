Tacita Capital Inc Invests $70,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.08. 1,950,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,065. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

