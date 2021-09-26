Tacita Capital Inc Sells 85 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $91,980,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,498,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $50,128,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $398.91. The stock had a trading volume of 550,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.26 and a 200 day moving average of $429.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

