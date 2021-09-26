Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $889.40 million, a PE ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.