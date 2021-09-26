Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$3.21 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.35 to C$3.21 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

