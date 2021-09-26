Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by CIBC to C$35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.06.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.98. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company has a market cap of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

