Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGP opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

