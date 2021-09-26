Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post $134.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $530.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 778,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,290. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

