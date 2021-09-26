Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

TXRH stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.72. 629,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,748. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

