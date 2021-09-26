The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,256 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.68% of The Boston Beer worth $84,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $514.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $631.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $935.99. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $508.50 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

